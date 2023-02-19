In a few weeks, on March 7, Jews all over the world celebrate Purim. You might know that festival—that party!—from movies and TV shows; it is usually the time of the year when anyone single puts on a fancy costume and hits town (aka, their local synagogue’s Purim party).
Partying and drinking on this holiday is more than just a nice way to spend some time with friends and neighbors. It is, believe is or not, a mitzvah—”a religious behavioral obligation.” We don’t only love to dress up in costumes, eat a big meal, and drink a little too much: we are actually obliged to do exactly that. Purim is our yearly opportunity to train ourselves at being happy. To celebrate in community. To share food, drinks, and time.
If you look up the mitzvot (“obligations”) of Purim, you will find that there are four altogether:
1. The reading of the Book of Esther, the famous story of the smart, beautiful, and chutzpadik Jewish orphan who saved her entire people from an impeding pogrom.
2. Eating an enormous meal during the day of Purim, accompanied by plenty of alcohol (for those who can stomach it).
3. Sending gifts to friends and neighbors to help increase their happiness.
4. And: “Gifts to the Poor.”
Personally, it took me a long time to get there, but a few years ago I finally fell in love with the festival of Purim. I started to love its silliness and sense for the carnivalesque, its lightheartedness in the face of danger and fear, and its call to justice in the middle of radical self-indulgence and hedonism. Purim calls us to have as much fun as possible — and also to care about the fun others are having.
At Congregation Beth Shalom, we take this call very seriously. Up to Purim, we are collecting donations for the Food Bank. Each month, our members volunteer at Fork and Spoon. We walk and donate at the Crop Walk, and we stand in front of the supermarkets for Spring for Food. We are trying to figure out how we can do more. This is not something we simply do because we love doing it — even though we do love doing it — we do it because we are obliged to do it by the very core of Jewish law. We must strive to be happy no matter the circumstances of our personal lives; and we must work hard to ensure that others have a chance for that happiness, too, no matter the circumstances of their lives. This is the definition of Jewish Justice: It is an obligation to share (if your are neither very poor nor very rich, usually between 10% and 20% of your income after taxes).
It takes intention to renew and deepen our commitment year after year. At Beth Shalom, we call our efforts: “Tzedek—A Community Project,” based on a quote from the Book of Deuteronomy: Tzedek, Tzedek tirdof—“Justice, justice you shall pursue” (Deuteronomy 16:20). It is our way to share with friends and neighbors, on all days of the year.
