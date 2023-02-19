Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In a few weeks, on March 7, Jews all over the world celebrate Purim. You might know that festival—that party!—from movies and TV shows; it is usually the time of the year when anyone single puts on a fancy costume and hits town (aka, their local synagogue’s Purim party).

Partying and drinking on this holiday is more than just a nice way to spend some time with friends and neighbors. It is, believe is or not, a mitzvah—”a religious behavioral obligation.” We don’t only love to dress up in costumes, eat a big meal, and drink a little too much: we are actually obliged to do exactly that. Purim is our yearly opportunity to train ourselves at being happy. To celebrate in community. To share food, drinks, and time.

If you look up the mitzvot (“obligations”) of Purim, you will find that there are four altogether:


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Rabbi Sonja K. Pilz is the rabbi of Congregation Beth Shalom.

Tags

Recommended for you