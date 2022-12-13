Willson School File
The Bozeman Public Schools administrative offices are held at Willson School

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Bozeman School District has settled on 10 proposed reductions to cut $4.1 million from its $57 million general fund budget, including possibly closing an elementary school, increasing the building reserve levy and eliminating some staff positions.

The list of proposed reductions was presented at Monday evening’s school board meeting, with plans for the board to vote at the Jan. 9 meeting.

During the meeting, Mike Waterman, the district’s executive director of business and operations, said the fact that the budget committee reached consensus on the 10 proposals did not mean anyone liked the options but that changes needed to be made to have the district living within its budget.


