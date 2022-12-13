Bozeman School District has settled on 10 proposed reductions to cut $4.1 million from its $57 million general fund budget, including possibly closing an elementary school, increasing the building reserve levy and eliminating some staff positions.
The list of proposed reductions was presented at Monday evening’s school board meeting, with plans for the board to vote at the Jan. 9 meeting.
During the meeting, Mike Waterman, the district’s executive director of business and operations, said the fact that the budget committee reached consensus on the 10 proposals did not mean anyone liked the options but that changes needed to be made to have the district living within its budget.
“We’re facing a situation where we have to do something. We don’t have a choice. If we don’t do something to address this we’re essentially derelict in our duty,” said Trustee Gary Lusin.
Ahead of the board’s vote next month, the district plans a series of staff and community forums to answer questions and get feedback. The first K-12 staff forum was Tuesday afternoon at Gallatin High School’s auditorium, the second K-12 staff forum is Jan. 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in Bozeman High School’s south cafeteria.
The community forums will be Dec. 14 and Jan. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. in BHS’s south cafeteria.
The district also scheduled a handful of “office hours” when central office administrators will be in each of the middle and high schools during the school day to answer questions.
People can submit feedback and questions via an online survey, with district staff planning to respond individually to questions if respondents provide their email address.
Since the district identified the budget shortfall as a “mega issue” earlier this year, it has cited the second high school, the drop in elementary enrollment in the early days of the pandemic, increased money towards recruiting and retaining staff, and legislative formula funding changes.
“Frankly, if we didn’t have two high schools at this point and didn’t have elementary enrollment loss, we wouldn’t be having this discussion,” Waterman said.
The district plans to have an annual structural imbalance that is half of what its one-time balance is to cover the next two years. With an expected $7 million deficit for the next fiscal year, it needs to cut $4.1 million from its budget to have a $2.95 million general fund deficit. It has around $5.56 million in one-time funds.
Waterman highlighted funds that are separate from the general fund budget. Reductions in those areas would not impact the deficit, including transportation, building reserve, technology, tuition and adult education.
Of the recommended budget reductions, about 60% would come from the elementary district at $2.5 million and around 40% from the high school district at $1.58 million — mirroring the breakdown of the budget deficit.
The possible moves include increasing extracurricular participation fees ($47,000); reducing gifted program staff ($70,000); increasing external facility user fees ($96,400); reducing central office or building administration ($130,000); restructuring Thrive parent liaison contract ($195,000); closing one elementary school ($300,000); eliminating Bozeman Charter School($330,000); decreasing building and department budgets by 10% ($340,000); increasing the building reserve levy ($711,000); reducing certified staffing by the equivalent of almost 27 full-time employees (around $1.881 million).
With around 87% of the general fund budget dedicated to employees, the reductions in certified staff have been a big topic throughout the process, including during Monday’s meeting.
“Frankly, there’s significant concerns around this, and there should be,” Waterman said.
The staffing cuts were based on the remaining balance needed to reach the $4.1 million target after the other nine proposals, according to Waterman. It would break down to around $900,000 or 12.85 full-time positions, from the K-8 budget and $981,600, or 14 full time positions, from the 9-12 budget.
Waterman said they were looking at staffing efficiencies based on each grade level’s master schedule, with the elementary schools being the most efficient after their schedules were previously revamped. The district would likely redesign the middle and high school schedules — something it has identified as another “mega issue” — heading into the spring.
It would be likely staff cuts would come from non-tenured positions, according to Waterman.
If any of the other nine proposed reductions were not approved by the board, then that money would need to be made up with staffing cuts to ensure the district reached its $4.1 million goal.
The possibility of closing an elementary school generated a significant amount of discussion among the school board members. Since the pandemic and the associated elementary enrollment declines, some buildings have not been full, with some classrooms going empty. The district also has relatively flat building capacity projects for the next 10 years.
Closing a building would likely save money in the areas of building administration, secretarial, and custodial staff and utility costs. Teachers would follow students to their new schools.
The district could also generate income if it were to lease the building.
If the board supported this decision, Waterman said, Superintendent Casey Bertram would identify in January which elementary school would close.
Board members raised concerns around the impacts to teachers, families, and school communities as school boundaries would need to be redrawn.
“This one gives me a lot of heartburn,” said Trustee Greg Neil. “The hypothetical elementary school that we would be having to relocate and the process that we would have to engage in to redraw an attendance boundary line would create a lot of pain.”
Trustee Douglas Fischer, who was on the budget committee that compiled the recommendations, said throughout the process he was looking for opportunities to position the district for growth as it comes out of this painful period.
While the idea of closing a school was painful to think about, Fischer said, it allowed the district to be strategic.
“I agree 100% that this is going to impose a lot of heartache. Any school is a community, and we would be devastating that community,” he said. “This one, to me, it makes sense because just looking at that growth chart, it’s expensive to keep that many classrooms if we can’t afford them.”
There were three recommendations the budget committee made that did not have dollar amounts connected to them but that they encouraged the district to consider moving forward, Waterman said. They included searching for privately funded positions or programs, looking to consolidate and share services with neighboring districts and sell or leverage district-owned real estate.
Throughout the presentation, board members expressed their sadness and concerns over having to approve budget reductions but their respect for the budget committee’s process.
Trustee Sandy Wilson said being a part of the budget committee was one of the hardest things she’s done on the board.
“We’re talking about people we work with, and we care about,” she said. “I feel like we did the best work that we could with what we had.”
