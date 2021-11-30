editor's pick A Giving Tuesday message from the editor By Michael Wright Chronicle Editor Michael Wright Author twitter Author email Nov 30, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Daily Chronicle turns 110 years old this week. A few newspapers preceded us, such as the Montana Pick & Plow and the Avant Courier. But on Dec. 4, 1911, the first issue of the Chronicle rolled off the press, and the rest is history. That's 110 years of keeping an eye on the stories of Bozeman, Gallatin County and southwestern Montana. We've changed over the years in a number of ways, but the mission remains the same. Chasing stories and bringing readers the information they need is more than an honor — it's the best job in the world. Why? Because of people like you. Readers. People who care about our region and what happens to it. Your support, whether you've subscribed for decades or if this is the first you've heard of us, means a lot. As we roll deeper into our second century, we have a couple of new ways you can help us thrive. And, on this Giving Tuesday, we're excited to share them with you. We're asking for donations to two funds that will directly support our newsroom. The first is one we've told you about before. In collaboration with Report for America, we're raising money to support photographer and RFA corps member Samuel Wilson, who joined our staff in June. RFA is a program of The GroundTruth Project to place journalists in newsrooms around the country.Some of you have already donated to that fund, and for that we're grateful. We have more to raise, however, to meet our goal of just over $8,500. The second fund is part of a collaboration with the Local Media Foundation. Called the Growth Reporting Fund — 2021 Local News Fund, it will support efforts to expand our in-depth reporting on growth and development in Bozeman and southwestern Montana. It seems any story today could be a growth story, and we always feel there are more stories than we can get to. With an initial goal of raising $10,000, we want to use this fund to launch a donor-funded Growth Lab to focus on this sort of coverage. More detail to come on that, but giving today will help us get the ball rolling. Donations to both funds are tax deductible. This ask isn't something we take lightly. Many of you already subscribe, and that's wonderful. With these two initiatives, we're asking people to go further. Please consider donating today. Report for America FundBozeman Daily Chronicle Growth Reporting Fund — 2021 Local News FundBozeman Daily Chronicle Growth Reporting Fund — 2021 Local News Fund is a program administered by Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, a Section 501(c)(3) charitable trust affiliated with Local Media Association. Funds donated to this program support local journalism projects to inform and educate the public on critical local issues. Through this program, LMF provides funds to this news organization and many others to support these important efforts. Contributions to this program are tax-deductible to the full extent of U.S. law; please consult a tax advisor for details. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fund Bozeman Daily Chronicle Finance Journalism Publishing Bank Local Media Foundation Donation Newsroom Report Program Michael Wright Michael Wright is the Chronicle's managing editor. He has been with the Chronicle since 2015. As a reporter, he covered the environment and politics. Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Wright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Bozeman synagogues prepare for week of Hanukkah festivities 12 hrs ago Holiday ‘spiders’ to shut down Bozeman's Main Street briefly Tuesday morning 12 hrs ago Gallatin County Sheriff's Office looking for truck involved in Halloween hit-and-run in Big Sky 12 hrs ago Bozeman, Gallatin County nonprofits hope for donations on Giving Tuesday 12 hrs ago