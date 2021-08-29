Editorial: A two-way street in the time of COVID-19 By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 29, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent arrivals to our community might have been a bit confused when hearing civil defense sirens wailing at 8 a.m. last Wednesday. But there was no disaster impending or unfolding. The sirens are just a quaint local custom to mark the first day at classes at Montana State University. The sirens are also sounded on graduation day in May.More than just a welcome to returning students, the sirens remind us of all the things those students contribute to our lives. They bring the cultural diversity of students from more than 60 foreign countries. They lower the average age of our city by a lot. They bring NCAA sports teams to entertain us, as well as the theater and concerts. And their everyday living expenses pump a lot of money into the local economy.Of course it’s not all a bed of roses. They also bring cars to our already dense traffic. They lengthen the lines at grocery stores. And they have a few too many loud parties that run late into the night.But on balance, the pluses outweigh the minuses and we are lucky to have the students among us. All that being said, listen up, students: This is a two-way street. We appreciate your contributions and tolerate your shortcomings. But we expect a little civic responsibility in return. And in these unusual times, that means getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and masking up, at least whenever indoors.Thankfully, MSU administrators wised up and are requiring masks in indoor campus instructional spaces. But they should also be worn in indoor spaces off campus. For whatever reason administrators are not requiring vaccines. But that doesn’t diminish their importance. If we don’t want to be dealing with this pandemic for another year or more, we have got to get a lot more people vaccinated. You, MSU students, can lead the way.The delta variant of COVID-19 is hitting younger people harder than the initial form of the virus. And the vaccines are proving to be enormously safe and effective. But don’t just do it for yourself. The virus needs human vectors to keep preying on the population in general. Roll up your sleeves and put the mask on to deny that virus a route to the next person.We’re all in this together. Let’s look out for each other. And have a safe and successful school year. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student Vaccine Education University Medicine Biology Virus Mask Montana State University Siren Administrator Recommended for you Latest Local Business briefs for Aug. 29, 2021 5 hrs ago Montana State volleyball wins in four sets against Boise State 10 hrs ago Prep roundup: Gallatin girls, Bozeman boys soccer earn wins; Hawks volleyball starts 2-0 11 hrs ago Final fall scrimmage gives Montana State valuable preview of season opener 12 hrs ago