How many times does the City Commission have to increase our taxes. I know they are tax-and-spend Californians but this is Montana. The new paper just came out and the commission is going to start trails outside of the city boundaries at the expense of the citizens who have the privilege (sic) of getting a tax that is overwhelming.
When will they get the hint we are tired of continuous projects that don't benefit the tax payers? On top of their taxes, Northwestern energy taxes everyone who has their service at an average monthly amount of 2 dollars. It doesn't sound like much but it adds up.
Now the commission is going to increase our special assessment based on the average home cost of approximately 350,000 dollars. Very convenient about that amount is about half of the median price of 650,000 dollars. I am tired of their total disrespect for the people who have been born and raised here.
I know the current mayor has a plan to make Bozeman a duplicate of Aspen, Colorado, but that plan is not appropriate because the average income for a majority of the residents here is approximately $35,000 to $40,000 a year. The millionaires she is so proud of don't do the work that most of our residents with low wages have to earn to make a living in a highly expensive environment.
Tax increases that never end drive a lot of young families away because they can't afford the astronomical rents that they are stuck with. I don't think the Commission with their tax-and-spend agenda really care and have no respect for us that make this town operate. How about lowering the taxes and rescind parks and trails. Is it even legal?
