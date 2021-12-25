Guest column: Lower Yellowstone project good for business, communities across the board By Lance Trebesch Guest columnist Dec 25, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Much needed investment is coming to Eastern Montana’s Lower Yellowstone River.Last spring, with Gov. Gianforte’s blessing, the Montana Legislature gave the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks the green light to invest $4 million into improving recreation infrastructure, enhancing public access, and supporting wildlife habitat along 175 miles of the Lower Yellowstone.This investment is the biggest step thus far in a unique plan to help the river fulfill its potential as Eastern Montana’s newest economic engine. That plan took a big step forward recently, when FWP released a report providing detailed recommendations for just how the department should invest those funds to best benefit the communities lining the river east of Billings.Developed by a citizens’ committee convened by FWP, the report recommends a new three-unit state park, over a dozen potential land acquisitions from willing landowners, new land- and water-based trails, and a comprehensive series of infrastructure improvements including boat ramps, campsites, potable water sources, and bathrooms. These elements have the potential to elevate the region by providing key recreational opportunities for locals and visitors alike, supporting strong economic development in communities along the river.The collective vision is straightforward: making the Lower Yellowstone easier to enjoy and protecting its natural beauty will encourage more visitors to come, stay, and spend money, supporting more prosperous communities and building a diverse and resilient economic base across Eastern Montana.The citizens’ committee report builds on the work of the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition, which in 2020 identified four significant opportunities to improve access and well over a dozen chances to support recreational infrastructure along the river. More than 30 local businesses, economic development groups, city councils, county commissions, mayors, community leaders, and recreation and conservation groups supported the coalition’s proposal, recognizing its potential to elevate quality of life and build strong economic foundations.In an interview earlier this year, Forsyth Mayor Dennis Kopitzke put it best: “[Better access] is just going to bring more people into our community and help our local businesses.” “[The river] can be a great resource for the community, and having people come into town to use our facilities — motels, restaurants, gas stations, those sorts of things — can be a great economic benefit.”Great access to the longest free-flowing river in the lower 48 will also hold tremendous appeal for those considering putting down or returning to their roots in Eastern Montana. As Kopitzke said, “They’ll come here and they’ll say ‘What a great place to bring my family, what a great place to run or start my small business.’”In many parts of the state, we take it for granted that access to public lands and waters supports a vibrant economy. In western Montana, our outdoors provide obvious jobs — fishing outfitters, guides, ski instructors, gear sales — and support a litany of other opportunities. Statewide, in the most recent numbers from the Bureau of Economic Activity, the outdoor recreation industry accounts for roughly $1.2 billion in wages and contributes 4.3% of our state’s GDP.This impact is concentrated in the western half of Montana, and we have an opportunity and need to spread that wealth and set all of our communities up for success. Making critical investments in access, infrastructure, and new public lands along the Lower Yellowstone today will help our communities thrive in the future, enriching our lives and supporting our livelihoods by building on the strong foundations that already exist in Eastern Montana.Like most good investments, this is an opportunity to make significant progress over the long haul. This $4 million investment is the first step toward making sure that every community along the river corridor can enjoy, take care of, and benefit from the incredible opportunities that the Lower Yellowstone offers. Lance Trebesch is the CEO of Eventgroove and a founding member of Business for Montana's Outdoors. 