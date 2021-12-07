Editorial: Divesting from fossil fuels a worthy effort By the Chronicle Editorial Board Dec 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At the urging of student government leaders, the Montana State University Alumni Foundation has taken the initial steps divest itself of socially and environmentally problematic investments — specifically those in fossil fuels, privately owned prisons and tobacco.From the outside looking in, this might look like a simple matter. Just sell off a few stocks and buy some different ones. But this could get a lot more complicated when dealing with the foundation’s $225 million endowment. And the foundation administrators are applauded for undertaking this task.As one member of the committee undertaking this job observed, it’s unlikely the foundation has many investments in prisons or tobacco and getting rid of them might not be too difficult. But finding and ridding the endowment of all investments in the fossil fuel industry could be more problematic. Fossil fuels are insinuated into so many aspects of our economy, finding every share of every company with fossil fuel assets could be difficult — especially in an investment world full of complex mutual funds.And then there is the issue of fiscal responsibility. Foundation money managers have an obligation to get the maximum return on investments. Pulling investments out of the fossil fuel business completely and trying to replace them with renewable energy investments without sustaining losses in returns on those investments could become challenging. But this is worth doing. The students are in the most important stage of their lives when it comes to making ethical decisions about how to conduct their lives, and their wishes should be respected, especially in the arena of social activism.Investments in fossil fuel companies are arguably enabling those companies to continue to emit immense amounts of carbon into the atmosphere and accelerating the already severe effects of climate change we are witnessing in the form of wildfires, drought and destructive storms. Many of the firms in question are already backing away from fossil fuels and investing in renewable energy technologies. Pressure from investors is certainly factoring into those decisions.Those involved in helping the foundation get rid of these investments are urged to be patient and persistent in the face of hurdles they are likely to encounter. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Investment Company Endowment Economics Finance Commerce Tobacco Fossil Fuel Prison Recommended for you Latest Local Bozeman Health to build housing near the airport 11 hrs ago Bozeman Fire extinguished Sunday afternoon apartment fire 12 hrs ago 'They deserve to have a good Christmas:' Bozeman group seeks donations for high school students experiencing homelessness 12 hrs ago 'You can’t kill little towns like this': Denton starts long recovery after wildfire 13 hrs ago