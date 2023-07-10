France Cycling Tour de France

Canada's Michael Woods approaches the finish line to win the ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday in Puy de Dome, France. 

 Associated Press

PUY DE DOME, France — On the same mountain where five-time Tour de France champion Jacques Anquetil and Raymond Poulidor wrote themselves into race history 59 years earlier, all eyes Sunday were on Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar's continued rivalry at cycling's biggest race.

Neither Vingegaard nor Pogacar finished first at the summit of the Puy de Dome after Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career.

But the fierce rivals, riding well behind the day's breakaway they had allowed to form, were again in the spotlight.


