Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard rides in the pack during the 17th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday. 

 Associated Press

COURCHEVEL, France — After destroying Tadej Pogacar in the race against the clock, Jonas Vingegaard dealt him the coup de grace in the Tour de France with an impressive display in the mountains on Wednesday.

Vingegaard is now well on course to bring the yellow jersey to Paris for a second straight year after the Danish rider took a huge lead over his main rival.

The defending champion dropped Pogacar in the last big stage in the Alps to increase his overall lead to seven minutes and 35 seconds. Barring any big crash, he looks set to win his second Tour title.


