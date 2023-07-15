France Cycling Tour de France

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, and Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar, wearing the best young rider’s white jersey, climb Joux Plane pass during the 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday.

 Associated Press

MORZINE LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, France — Could the Tour de France be decided by time bonuses? Even on the toughest battleground, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar could not separate themselves Saturday after a dramatic day in the Alps.

Again in a class of their own, Pogacar and Vingegaard finished second and third, respectively, at the ski station of Morzine after another fierce fight that concluded a day of attrition in the 14th stage.

The pair was well ahead of their struggling overall challengers at some point in the final ascent, the daunting Col of Joux Plane, but allowed stage winner Carlos Rodriguez to come back as the duo watched each other like track cyclists in a velodrome, waiting for an opening to get the biggest bonus at the top of the steep ascent. Vingegaard won this duel.


