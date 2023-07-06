France Cycling Tour de France

Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard leads Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar during the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday.

 Associated Press

CAUTERETS-CAMBASQUE, France — Tadej Pogacar was not done yet.

Just 24 hours after losing more than a minute to his biggest rival at the Tour de France — defending champion Jonas Vingegaard — Pogacar showed he was not ready to give up, and revived the suspense at cycling’s biggest race.

Two-time champion Pogacar, who was dethroned by Vingegaard last summer, claimed a 10th career stage win on Thursday after a stunning counterattack that dropped the reigning champion in the finale of the second and last stage in the Pyrenees.


