France Cycling Tour de France

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France on Friday in Bordeaux, France. 

 Associated Press

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — It was not so long ago that Jasper Philipsen was nicknamed "Jasper Disaster."

In the space of a week at the Tour de France, he has morphed into "Jasper The Master," dominating the sprints with ease.

The Belgian rider secured a hat trick of stages on Friday by claiming yet another mass sprint in Bordeaux. Philipsen was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel then comfortably countered a move by veteran sprinter Mark Cavendish.


