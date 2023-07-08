France Cycling Tour de France

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Limoges, France.

LIMOGES, France — With Mark Cavendish out of the picture, former world champion Mads Pedersen claimed a second career stage win at the Tour de France on Saturday with a big burst of power to win a mass sprint.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard kept the yellow jersey after the 125-mile eighth stage from Libourne to Limoges in central France.

Pedersen proved the strongest in the long final stretch of road leading to the finish line and the Danish rider held off a late challenge from Jasper Philipsen, who had won all three previous sprints this year.


