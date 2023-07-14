Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LE GRAND COLOMBIER, France — Little by little, Tadej Pogacar is making up for the time lost.

The two-time Tour de France champion from Slovenia further cut into Jonas Vingegaard’s lead with a sudden acceleration near the finish of a long and brutal ascent concluding Friday’s Stage 13.

“Even if we didn’t get the stage win, it was still a victory in the battle for the yellow jersey,” Pogacar said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you