Spain's Ion Izagirre celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 12th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday in Belleville-en-Beaujolais, France. 

 Associated Press

BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, France — Ion Izagirre emerged victorious from an absorbing mid-mountain Tour de France stage which started with a flurry of attacks that lasted to the end on Thursday.

The Cofidis rider posted his second career Tour stage win in the 12th stage.

The 169-kilometer (105-mile) stage took riders across the Beaujolais vineyards on a route with two big climbs in the second half of the trek. The first two hours of racing were furious, with several dozen riders dropped over the first 25 kilometers.


