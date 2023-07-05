France Cycling Tour de France

Australia’s Jai Hindley crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Tour de France in Laruns on Wednesday.

The first mountain stage of the Tour de France produced a new race leader on Wednesday and firmly indicated that defending champion Jonas Vingegaard has the upper hand in his duel with two-time winner Tadej Pogacar.

On his Tour de France debut, former Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley took the yellow jersey after winning the 100.9-mile fifth stage that also included a daunting 9.4-mile grind up Col de Soudet.

Vingegaard made the most of the brutal climb of Marie-Blanque, the third and last ascent of the day, to launch a sharp attack that was left unanswered by Pogacar.


