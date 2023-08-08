Let the news come to you

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are taking a different approach to the preseason a year after sitting the starters backfired on them.

Coach Sean Payton, who last week walked back critical comments of his predecessor and others in a misguided defense of Russell Wilson, has said all along that he’ll play his starters in the preseason, beginning with Denver’s game at Arizona on Friday.

That includes Wilson, who didn’t take a snap last year until the opener at Seattle — after he’d signed a nearly quarter-billion dollar extension.


