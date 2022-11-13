commonFont has been named one of Outside’s 50 Best Places to Work in 2022. The company is headquartered in Bozeman with a second office in Providence, Rhode Island. The announcement marks commonFont’s fourth appearance on Outside’s annual list of companies that lead in their commitment to employee experience.
A professional services firm grounded in service-oriented values, commonFont offers thoughtfully designed offices for in-person collaboration, and allows hybrid work to support flexible schedules. Paid service days and 10% employer 401(k) matching stand out in the employee experience vision that landed commonFont on Outside’s list. An open PTO policy and deep commitment to community engagement also factor into the award.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by Outside for the fourth time,” said commonFont CEO and Co-founder Abby Schlatter. “I’m incredibly proud of this team’s accomplishments over the past year, and I’m excited to bring new teammates on board as we continue to grow.”
Being named to Outside’s list follows commonFont’s recognition by Inc. as one of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies for the fifth consecutive year this past August.
