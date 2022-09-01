Vikings Broncos Football
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson warms up prior to a preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday in Denver. 

 AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday morning.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the extension, first reported by ESPN, had not been confirmed by the team or Wilson's representatives.

As word of the deal spread, the Broncos tweeted a short clip of Wilson with the team's signature catchphrase " Let's Ride."

