We are proud to announce that Jim Woodley has been inducted into the Gallatin Association of Realtors Hall of Fame! He was awarded during the semi-annual Gallatin REALTOR®s Charity Gala. Jim’s career in real estate started in 1968 when he got out of the Navy, working in his family’s business in Ohio. Jim has supervised subdivision development, shopping center development, and home construction as well as years of sales experience. After moving to Bozeman, Jim decided that real estate was what he wanted to concentrate on; so since 1992, he has been helping buyers and sellers. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3tlycdJ
ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that Tyler Garrison has been awarded as a YPN Champion. Each year, GAR’s Young Professionals Network (YPN) recognizes one outstanding young professional with the YPN Champion Award. GAR members who are eligible to receive this award must have shown accomplishments and affiliations in their profession, demonstrated effective leadership skills, provided contributions to their company, and displayed innovation at work or in the industry. As an active member with esteem in the Young Professionals Network, Tyler is deserving of this title award for his efforts in REALTOR® Magazine’s program. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3TCN0zl
Kelli Douglass joins the team of A&E Design as a residential interior designer based in Bozeman. Focused on architecture, interior design, historic preservation, and graphic design, the integrated design firm serves Montana and the Northwest with offices in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell, and Seattle, Washington. Douglass obtained her MFA in Interior Architecture and Design from San Francisco’s Academy of Art to complement undergraduate degrees in history and fine art. She combines her passion for art and design in the residential word, working holistically with clients to enact their visions and provide cohesive architecture and interior design, from finishes to furniture.
Cameron Crossing is excited to announce a new addition to its sales team, Matthew Gillespie. Matthew will fill the position of Home Sales Consultant and has come aboard to help families find their perfect home within the Cameron Crossing community. He is a Montana native and comes to us with extensive experience in business sales. When he’s not in the office, he enjoys traveling the world, enjoying Montana’s outdoor activities, and working out. If you’re looking for a home in the Gallatin Valley, Matthew looks forward to introducing you to the new Cameron Crossing community.
