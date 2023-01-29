I’ve got an itching on the tips of my fingers
I’ve got a burning in the back of my brain
I’ve got a hunger burning inside me, cannot be denied
I’ve got a feeling that the Father who made us
When He was kindling a pulse in my veins
He left a tiny spark of that fire, smoldering inside (Spark of Creation, Children of Eden, 1991)
Usually, my January thoughts center on upward momentum, betterment, and change. I assume I’m not alone in such thoughts, nor am I probably alone in the yearly cycle of goals and resolutions being prioritized for approximately 37 days before the inevitable retreat to more familiar, if less desirable, ground.
But this year God has turned my mind away from change and toward creation. A deeper look at the meaning of “creation” opens the door to the infinite possibilities of a partnership with God. While creation may mean bringing into existence, it may even more fully be defined as bringing the world into ordered existence; the act of making, inventing, or producing. It is about taking “matter unorganized” and organizing it into something more than its component elements. Isn’t that what God does with us? He makes more of us than we are capable of on our own, and then invites us to turn and do the same.
So, my January question this year is not “what can I change about myself?”, but rather “what good can I create today?” “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works…” (Ephesians 2:10)
Perhaps this is the purpose of entropy, to propel and entice us to better, to organize, to produce, to beautify, to build, to arrange, to repurpose, to create! Just as the dark matter of “empty” space is full of creative potential, the dark corners of our own desolate souls are replete with opportunities to make something of nothing — or even better, to make something beautiful out of the mess of humanity. When God created man he embedded in us what Stephen Schwartz coined the “spark of creation.”
The spark of creation is flickering within me
The spark of creation is blazing in my blood
A bit of the fire that lit up the stars and brought life into the mud
The first inspiration, the spark of creation
There’s things waiting for me to invent them
There’s worlds waiting for me to explore
I am an echo of the eternal cry of
Let there be
So, let there be something more than there was yesterday. Let there be clean where there was chaos. Let there be discipline where there was destruction. Let there be virtue where there was vice. Let there be beauty where there was blight.
We can do it because we are “fearfully and wonderfully made” in his image, imbued with divine potential (Psalm 139).
We are creators by birthright.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.