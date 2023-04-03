Let the news come to you

DALLAS — Kim Mulkey returned home to Louisiana wanting to bring LSU its first basketball championship. The Hall of Fame coach did just that in only her second year at the school.

Her Tigers used a record offensive performance to beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 on Sunday and win the first basketball title, men's or women's, in school history.

"I turn around and look at the Final Four banners (in the home arena), nowhere did it say national champion," Mulkey said. "That's what I came home to do."


