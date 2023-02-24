Spring Training Rdp Baseball

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper rounds the bases after a home run in Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros on Nov. 1 in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

Bryce Harper’s arrival at spring training camp remains a couple of weeks away as the Philadelphia Phillies slugger recovers from elbow surgery.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that Harper is taking swings with a bat at home in Las Vegas and will report March 8 or 9.

Harper had surgery on his right elbow in November after leading the Phillies to the NL pennant. The Phillies said then that Harper was expected to return in a designated hitter role by the All-Star break and could play right field by season’s end.


