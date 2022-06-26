Recent flooding inflicted damage on Yellowstone National Park unprecedented in recent decades. Not since the fires of 1988, have park officials had to deal with disruptions on such a scale.
But within days of the historic flooding, large parts of the park were reopened to visitors, and the tourism industry so vital to surrounding communities has begun to recover.
Park officials are commended for that. It could not have been easy. Less than two weeks earlier raging waters forced the evacuation of some 10,000 visitors from the park. The challenge that posed is hard to fathom. Quick recognition of the gravity of the situation and the decisions that ensued undoubtedly spared many park visitors and employees from potential harm — even death.
Sections of the park were reopened Wednesday, and visitors from around the nation and world were showed up in droves. Anticipating the rush, the park instituted a system of restricting entrance to vehicles with license plates ending in odd and even numbers on alternating days. Time will tell, but the system seemed to be working, with roughly half the normal pre-flood visitor numbers entering the park Wednesday. Perhaps this ingenious system will serve as a template for reducing park crowding in the future during peak visitation months.
The reopening crowds were a testament to fact Yellowstone is a global treasure. A visit to the first national park is on countless bucket lists. Experiencing the park’s unparalleled wildlife populations, breathtaking vistas and thermal features generates lifelong memories for so many park visitors.
Vital temporary access is also being restored to communities isolated by washed out roads. But Park Superintendent Cam Sholly says it will be years before all the damage can be repaired and park traffic returns to some sense of normalcy.
It would have been more convenient for park officials to keep the park closed longer to address the extensive flood damage. But to their credit, they recognized the vital importance of maintaining access to the park and made reopening as swiftly as possible a top priority.
Thanks to those decisions, the southwest Montana tourism industry and all the people who depend on it for livelihood can look forward to a season of some level of prosperity.
It could have been much worse.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.