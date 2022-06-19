Fatherhood is not a politically correct thing to talk about. My husband has been told repeatedly that he is what is wrong with the world; Christian, male, father. He has been looked down on for each of those identifiers. While I agree that women do much of the heavy lifting of parenthood and in the marketplace, today I want to give praise to good men of the world, like my Wesley.
The Bible begins with an account of a family. Adam and Eve, cast out of God’s presence, were commanded to work by “the sweat of (their) brow,” to provide for themselves and their family. They were obedient, and every reference thereafter shows them working jointly in some way. Their story was not perfect. By that I think we are shown neither will our lives be. But we still strive for happiness in difficulty.
The story is definitely not a fairy tale. Or is it? Seemingly charmed life, daunting opposition, eventual victory. Theirs is a “Hero’s Journey.” One of working through challenges with teamwork and charity. And that is magical to me.
Religious leader Dieter F. Uchtdorf wrote, “Whatever problems your family is facing, whatever you must do to solve them, the beginning and the end of the solution is charity, the pure love of Christ. Without this love, even seemingly perfect families struggle. With it, even families with great challenges succeed.”
Popular media paints the average father as unfit and bumbling, self-interested and macho, his only contribution to life being wisecracks. My experience has been the contrary. To help support the family, as I went off to kindergarten, my Mother went back to teaching. In an effort for me to not be alone in the afternoon, because he was able to do so, my dad shifted his work day. He arrived by 4:30 a.m. My father exhibited self-sacrifice, charity and teamwork, for me, my mother and our family. At nearly 89-years-young he still leads, teaching by example.
I am grateful for men, who sacrifice their own ego, time and interests for the happiness of their children and wives. I am grateful for men who put down their phones and are present for life. I am grateful for men who exemplify hard work; physical, intellectual and emotional. I am grateful for men that parent all children as though they were their own.
In addition to my own wonderful husband and father, our family life is abundantly blessed with grandfathers, uncles and dear friends. These men care deeply about our children and who they become. They make their birthdays a priority, education come alive, and fly-fishing an art. Moreover, they always teach our children that they contribute to the world in beautiful ways, encouraging them to let their light shine.
As a human family we are blessed with a heavenly father. He has placed in our lives men who give us “real time” glimpses who he is. Because of them, I enjoy the gift of knowing him more intimately. I am forever grateful.