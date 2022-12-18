Let the news come to you

Jim Dolan
Jim Dolan poses for a photo with some of his bison on Aug. 4, 2022, on his ten-acre property off Springhill Road. In the evening, Dolan says he likes walk out into the middle of his creations and drink a glass of scotch.

At age 74, Jim Dolan’s main concern is whether he’ll have time to complete the numerous ideas bumping around in his head, some of which he’s been thinking about for decades. 

“They just keep coming,” he said on a recent snowy afternoon, sun streaming through the windows of his spacious studio north of town. “It hits you when you're 65 that, God, if you don't start now, you're never going to get them done. You’re running out of time.”


Jim Dolan
A clock with new numbers written in sharpie over the correct numbers hangs in Jim Dolan's studio on Nov. 10, 2021. Dolan said he re-wrote the numbers as a reminder that "time itself isn't real. You think about it," he said, "we made up time, you know, past, present and future."

In the span of two hours, Dolan had pitched two short films, pointed out a half-dozen newly completed sculptures (and three in the works), proposed a fully fledged plan to bring a new sculpture to every high school in the state every year and, at the last minute, slipped in a plan for a sculpture park along the Gallatin River. 

Jim Dolan
Jim Dolan welds in his studio on Nov. 10, 2021.
Jim Dolan
Two 15-foot-tall horses fight in Jim Dolan's yard on Sept. 8, 2021.
Jim Dolan
Jim Dolan gets breakfast with his foreman, Clinton Lesh at the Western Cafe on Feb. 2, 2022. Dolan has been meeting a group of friends at the Western every Thursday for the last 15 years.
Jim Dolan
Jim Dolan walks through his property, past a partially finished sculptured called, "Wondering Where The Lions Are," on Dec. 7, 2022.
Jim Dolan
Three model horse sculptures sit in the window of Jim Dolan’s studio on Dec. 7, 2022.
Jim Dolan
Jim Dolan talks about the process of building a sculpture on Nov. 10, 2021, in his studio.

Rachel Leathe can be reached at 406-582-2678 or rleathe@dailychronicle.com

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

