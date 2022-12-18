Jim Dolan poses for a photo with some of his bison on Aug. 4, 2022, on his ten-acre property off Springhill Road. In the evening, Dolan says he likes walk out into the middle of his creations and drink a glass of scotch.
A clock with new numbers written in sharpie over the correct numbers hangs in Jim Dolan's studio on Nov. 10, 2021. Dolan said he re-wrote the numbers as a reminder that "time itself isn't real. You think about it," he said, "we made up time, you know, past, present and future."
At age 74, Jim Dolan’s main concern is whether he’ll have time to complete the numerous ideas bumping around in his head, some of which he’s been thinking about for decades.
“They just keep coming,” he said on a recent snowy afternoon, sun streaming through the windows of his spacious studio north of town. “It hits you when you're 65 that, God, if you don't start now, you're never going to get them done. You’re running out of time.”
In the span of two hours, Dolan had pitched two short films, pointed out a half-dozen newly completed sculptures (and three in the works), proposed a fully fledged plan to bring a new sculpture to every high school in the state every year and, at the last minute, slipped in a plan for a sculpture park along the Gallatin River.
All this before lunch.
Dolan doesn’t come from an artistic background. He grew up in a conservative, Catholic family and got his master’s degree in agriculture from Montana State University. It was only after college that he decided to pursue sculpture full-time. You can find his fingerprints all over the Gallatin Valley.
Just off of Highway 287 on Kamp Hill sits one of Jim Dolan’s most well-known sculptures, “Bleu Horses.” Dolan says he made the 39 sculptures as a gift to the people of Montana.
Ten years later, he still gets emails and calls from people who love the horses.
“I get people that cry when they see ‘em,” said Dolan. “I mean, how many sculptures do you see that you cry at? Not too many. And that’s cool.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.