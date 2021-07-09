A proposed housing development near the Bridger Creek Golf Course is on its way to the Bozeman City Commission with a litany of exceptions to city regulations that should raise some eyebrows.
Developers want to build 16 homes on 12 acres with roughly 7.15 acres set aside as a wildlife refuge and wetlands and 1.72 acres of open space. But the builders want to include only one point of public access, longer block lengths, narrower street widths, sidewalks on only one side of the street, a cul-de-sac and reduced setbacks from the Gallatin River — all contrary to established city standards.
And the Planning Board has voted to send the plan to the commission with all six exceptions included and over the objections of neighbors who fear the development will disrupt wildlife in the area.
Let’s not beat around the bush: Few Bozeman residents want to see the city grow into a metropolis of 100,000-plus. But city officials, from planners to citizen board members and elected city commissioners, know the demand for housing in the city is immense and growing. They’ve seen reliable studies that project thousands of homes will be needed to meet the coming demand. And they also know that, even if they choke off development within the city, the newcomers will keep coming and housing will be built to meet the demand outside the city, contributing to what is already considerable urban sprawl.
To put it simply: The pressure to accommodate new housing within the city is intense. But should that justify throwing out development standards to accommodate any and all developments?
Allowing exceptions to codes for one development sets precedent for future developments and can have a snowball effect. If the city makes a habit of allowing builders to get around carefully thought out building standards designed to promote smart growth and preserve quality of life amenities, what will the city look like 20, 30 or 50 years from now?
Perhaps some of the exceptions the Planning Board has accepted are justified. But the board serves only in an advisory capacity, and city commissioners should at least ask some hard questions and consider sending this development back to the board for reconsideration.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.