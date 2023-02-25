Kings Clippers Basketball

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox celebrates after scoring against the Clippers on Friday in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — There were a couple moments Friday night when Sacramento coach Mike Brown wishes he could have enjoyed being a part of the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.

Brown and his Kings though were able to savor something that is more important in the long run — a hard-fought victory.

Malik Monk scored a career-high 45 points, De’Aaron Fox had the go-ahead basket and finished with 42 and Sacramento outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double overtime.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you