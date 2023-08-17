Conference Realignment Football

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark smiles before speaking at the opening of Big 12 media days on July 12 in Arlington, Texas. 

 Associated Press

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his conference is done expanding, shutting down the possibility of adding UConn and Gonzaga after engaging with both basketball powers on potential membership.

Less than two weeks after the Big 12 announced Pac-12 schools Arizona, Arizona State Colorado and Utah will switch leagues and join the conference next year, Yormark appeared on the "Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast" and revealed other potential moves.

"I did have conversations with UConn and Gonzaga, and unfortunately, things didn't work out, only because the dream scenario unfolded for us, so those conversations are no longer," Yormark said. "I'm a big admirer of both of those programs. They're fantastic for all the right reasons, but I'm focused on the transition of those four (additions) right now."


