Spurs Lakers Basketball

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, left, shoots as Spurs forward Doug McDermott defends on Jan. 25 in Los Angeles. 

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — It didn’t take long for Russell Westbrook to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

The nine-time All-Star signed with the Clippers Wednesday after he cleared waivers, then hit the practice court as the team gathered for the first time since the All-Star break.

“I’m super excited. I love to play basketball and I just have a lot of fun while doing it,” Westbrook said. “I get to stay home, see the wife and the kids and take them to school in the morning. That’s a big part of my day and you know, nothing more important than that.”


