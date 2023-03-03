P12 Washington St Utah Basketball

Washington State guard Tara Wallack, left, reaches around for the ball against Utah guard Lani White on Thursday in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Bella Murekatete scored 19 points and Washington State upset No. 3 Utah 66-58 on Thursday night in a Pac-12 quarterfinal game.

The Cougars (21-10) led by three with 39.3 seconds left and had the ball, and rather than foul, the Utes allowed Charlisse Leger-Walker to virtually dribble out the shot clock, make one pass, get the ball back, and drain a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to extend the lead to 64-58.

"I originally thought they were probably going to foul to send us to the line and when they didn't, I knew we were going to have to run the clock down and just get one good look at the rim. I just knew I had to get it off fast and just shoot it," said Leger-Walker, who finished with 15 points.


