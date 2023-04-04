NCAA San Diego St UConn Basketball

Connecticut guard Tristen Newton celebrates after scoring against San Diego State in the men's NCAA Championship game on Monday in Houston.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — After six games and 240 minutes of pure dominance that ran through March, then part of April, it finally became clear there was only one thing that could stop the UConn Huskies.

The final buzzer.

The team from Storrs, Connecticut, topped off one of the most impressive March Madness runs in history Monday night, clamping down early, then breaking things open late to bring home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.


