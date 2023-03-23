Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings might just be riding the beam all the way to the NBA playoffs.

The resurgent Kings are on the verge of ending the longest postseason drought in league history, with first-year coach Mike Brown employing a fast-paced offense led by the dynamic duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to put Sacramento in first place in the Pacific Division.

"It's a great feeling. It's great because it's my first time," Fox said of being in the playoff hunt. "This is something we want to make annual. We want to be contending for a title. ... It's great for the city and organization. We still want bigger things for ourselves."


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you