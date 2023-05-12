Nuggets Suns Basketball

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives against Suns forward Josh Okogie (2) on Friday in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

PHOENIX — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said it was around December when he thought this could be a championship-caliber team.

Jamal Murray was a believer even sooner. Like in 2019.

“When we’re healthy, we know what we can do,” Denver’s point guard said. “We just need everyone on the court. We’ve always had the potential.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you