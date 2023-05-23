TOP: Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is mobbed by teammates after accepting the series MVP trophy after Game 4 of Western Conference Finals on Monday evening in Los Angeles. ABOVE: Lakers forward LeBron James (6) misses a layup attempt between Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and guard Jamal Murray, left, as time expired.
Associated Press
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — The Denver Nuggets played with disruption on their minds in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
Everybody on that tight-knit bench Monday night seemed to know their team had never reached the NBA Finals, had never swept a playoff opponent and had never beaten the Los Angeles Lakers in a postseason series. The Nuggets have given their fans comparatively little to cheer in their 47 seasons in the NBA, and they’ve rarely seized the basketball world’s attention despite a solid list of famous alumni.
But with their confidence soaring in the midst of a dominant playoff run, these Nuggets were determined to secure their latest bit of history Monday night. They kept that attitude even after LeBron James dropped a 31-point first half that could have made a lesser team with a 3-0 series lead start thinking about Game 5 back home.