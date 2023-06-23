NBA Draft Basketball

Amen Thompson hugs family and friends after being selected fourth overall by the Rockets during the NBA Draft on Thursday in New York.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

For the first time since 2001, four of the top five picks in the NBA draft did not play college basketball in the United States.

No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama will join the San Antonio Spurs after having played in France’s top league.

The third pick, Scoot Henderson, went to the Portland Trail Blazers after two seasons with the G League Ignite. Last season, he averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 25 games, including a 28- point outburst in a preseason game against Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 squad.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you