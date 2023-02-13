Let the news come to you

COLUMBIA, S.C. — LSU coach Kim Mulkey understands dominance and saw it again on Sunday.

"It's South Carolina, in my opinion," she said flatly, "and it's everybody else."

Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Zia Cooke scored 17 points and the top-ranked Gamecocks (25-0, 12-0 Southeastern Conference) stayed perfect with an 88-64 victory over No. 3 LSU for their 31st straight win.


