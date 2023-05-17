Lakers Nuggets Basketball

Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) drives against Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on Tuesday in Denver.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Denver Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers the last time these teams met in the Western Conference finals in the 2020 NBA bubble.

So, what similarities does he see between LeBron James and Nikola Jokic?

“I feel like the only difference is Bron can jump higher than Jokic,” Caldwell-Pope declared after Jokic’s monster performance fueled the Nuggets’ 132-126 win in Game 1 Tuesday night.


