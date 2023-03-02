Suns Hornets Basketball

Suns forward Kevin Durant celebrates after scoring against the Hornets on Wednesday evening in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New team, same Kevin Durant.

The Durant era in Phoenix got off to solid start Wednesday night with the 13-time NBA All-Star scoring 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, adding an explosive offensive element to an already dangerous offense in his Suns debut.

Durant, playing for his fourth team in the last seven seasons, added six rebounds and two blocks as Phoenix beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-91.


