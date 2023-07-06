Let the news come to you

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas is set to host the Final Four of the NBA’s first in-season tournament. The semifinals and finals are slated to take place Dec. 7 and 9, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The venue where the games would be played wasn’t included in Wojnarowski’s report, but T-Mobile Arena would be the likely landing spot.

The dates would work out with the Golden Knights’ home schedule, as they play at home Dec. 4 and then are away until Dec. 10. The annual National Finals Rodeo will be taking place at nearby Thomas & Mack Center during the reported December dates.


