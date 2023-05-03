Nets 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid reacts after a score by a teammate during Game 2 in the first round of the playoffs against the Nets on April 17 in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

Joel Embiid began the long process toward NBA MVP as a towering soccer prospect in Africa who never picked up a basketball until he was a teenager.

Once he changed sports for good, Embiid became a generational — albeit often-injured — talent. And, the affable center quickly became the face of the Philadelphia 76ers' rebuilding effort more commonly known as The Process.

He embraced the nickname and is introduced before every home game as Joel "The Process" Embiid.


