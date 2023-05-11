Celtics 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, left, tries to get past Malcolm Brogdon of the Celtics on Sunday in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

Denver’s Nikola Jokic now knows how Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid felt during two previous NBA award seasons.

Second in the MVP race — but only second-team All-NBA.

Embiid — the newly crowned MVP — headlined the All-NBA team unveiled Wednesday night. He was the first-team center, while Jokic was the second-team pick at that position. It was a reversal of the results from 2021 and 2022, when Jokic was MVP over Embiid, who then had to settle for the second-team All-NBA center spot.


