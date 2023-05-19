Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) shoots as Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) defends on Thursday in Denver.
TOP: Nuggets guard Jamal Murray celebrates a 3-pointer against the Lakers on Thursday in Denver. ABOVE: Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) shoots as Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) defends.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
DENVER — After Nikola Jokic’s monster game in the opener, his pick-and-roll partner Jamal Murray took the spotlight in the Western Conference finals Thursday night.
Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2-0 lead in the series.
“He was special,” Jokic said. “He won us the game basically.”
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.