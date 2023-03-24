NCAA Miami Villanova Basketball

Miami’s Jasmyne Roberts (4) celebrates after defeating Villanova in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Greenville, S.C.

 Associated Press

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The horn sounded and Miami coach Katie Meier turned to start jumping and hugging her staff as players and cheerleaders sprinted past for a meet-at-midcourt celebration. She soon made her way into the crowd to embrace players hollering with delight, then emerged through the other side to trade hugs and high-fives with the main front-row section of Hurricanes fans.

An improbable and emotional ride to the program’s first Elite Eight appearance in the women’s NCAA Tournament was worth sharing with as many people as she could.

“I can’t believe it,” Meier said afterward. “I’m not going to act cool. This is awesome.”


