Kings Mavericks Basketball

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban cheers during the tema’s game against the Kings on Wednesday in Dallas.

 Associated Press

DALLAS — While Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the team’s top offseason priority, he doesn’t view it as a “Kyrie or bust” scenario.

The billionaire businessman who has stayed mostly silent on Mavericks matters this season also is showing support for coach Jason Kidd with the team currently outside the playoff picture a year after going to the Western Conference finals in Kidd’s Dallas debut.

Cuban held a rare session with reporters before Wednesday’s 123-119 victory over Sacramento that kept alive the Mavs’ hopes of getting the final play-in spot as the 10th seed in the West.


