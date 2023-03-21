Let the news come to you

LAS VEGAS — March Madness has long been a huge draw for gamblers who came to Las Vegas to place their bets on the tournament while partying at the city’s famed casinos. But they were limited to watching the games on TV; catching one in person here was impossible not that long ago.

That changes this week when UCLA faces Gonzaga and UConn takes on Arkansas at T-Mobile Arena on the Vegas Strip.

The NCAA Tournament avoided the city until very recently because sports gambling is legal here. The governing body for collegiate athletics even had a policy prohibiting its championship events from being played in Nevada.


