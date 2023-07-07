Trail Blazers Lillard Basketball

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the Knicks on March 14 in Portland, Ore.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard's position has not and will not change: The seven-time All-Star wants to be traded to the Miami Heat.

Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, confirmed that stance Thursday and said he hopes that the Portland Trail Blazers — the team that Lillard has spent the entirety of his 11-year NBA career with — can engage with the Heat on steps toward a deal in the coming days, especially with virtually everyone from the NBA gathering in Las Vegas for Summer League that starts on Friday.

The Trail Blazers publicly revealed this past weekend that Lillard had asked for a trade, an announcement that ended weeks of speculation about his future in Portland. Lillard had told the team that he wanted a chance to contend for a title; the Blazers have won only four playoff series in his 11 seasons and missed the playoffs in each of the last two years by wide margins.


