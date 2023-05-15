76ers Celtics Basketball

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum celebrates against the 76ers on Sunday in Boston.

 Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — As the Celtics’ 112-88 Game 7 rout of the 76ers began to crystallize late in the third quarter, a Boston fan toting a neon pink inflatable flamingo held up a sign that read, “See you in Miami!”

Celtics-Heat: The rematch is now officially set for the Eastern Conference Finals.

Last season the Celtics had a 3-2 series lead over Miami in the NBA’s version of the final four before losing in Game 6. Boston then came within a late missed jump by Miami’s Jimmy Butler of seeing its season end in Game 7 before eventually holding on to advance to the NBA Finals.


