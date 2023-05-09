Let the news come to you

LOS ANGELES — Although Lonnie Walker began the season as a starter for the Los Angeles Lakers, he got injured and slipped all the way out of their rotation after they transformed their roster at the trade deadline.

Walker didn't sulk or complain. He cheered from the bench. Worked even harder in practice. Waited for his chance to shine.

And when it arrived, the unsung pro with inextinguishable confidence outshot Stephen Curry in the fourth quarter of a playoff win that put his Lakers on the brink of an unlikely trip to the Western Conference finals.


