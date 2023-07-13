Clippers Draft Basketball

First-round draft pick Kobe Brown, selected 30th overall by the Clippers, speaks at a news conference on July 1 in Los Angeles. 

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — There's Kobe, wearing the uniform of a team from Los Angeles. There's Kobe, the last one on the court at practice and getting yelled at because the buses are waiting for him.

How fitting. Just like old times.

There will never be another Kobe Bryant, of course. And make no mistake — Kobe Brown and Kobe Bufkin would be the first two players at NBA Summer League to insist that there will never be another Bryant. They would never pretend otherwise. But for the first time since the Hall of Famer retired in 2016, the NBA is about to have fans watching guys named Kobe again.


